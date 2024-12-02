Transpay launches same-day bank deposits to Ukraine

Since 2012, Transpays platform and proprietary bank network have enabled businesses to send payouts to recipients and businesses in more than 120 countries and 60+ currencies. Now, with the availability of Ukraine, Transpay’s business clients have a payment method to send funds same-day, directly into PrivatBank’s 17 million account holders.

According to market research from GFK, 49% of Ukrainian depositors entrust their savings to PrivatBank and PrivatBank’s vast footprint includes 2,500 branches, 7,500 ATMs and 12,200 self-service kiosks. The need for same-day payments to Ukraine continues to grow as the country has become a hub of freelance talent.

Specialising in software development, ecommerce and IT, Ukraine’s tech industry is worth about USD 5 billion and Ukrainian freelancers earned USD 61 million in 2014, according to Upwork.