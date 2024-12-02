Transpay launches cross-border payment capability

The service enables instant direct deposit of funds to bank accounts across India, the Philippines, and Mexico, as well as account deposits made directly to banks in more than 100 countries including Brazil, Russia, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria, and Kenya.

Transpay is an international money disbursement platform built to perform funds movement between a sender and receiver through a single point connection. Transpay addresses the core payout needs by delivering funds directly to a beneficiary’s local bank account through a proprietary network of more than 10,000 banks around the world.