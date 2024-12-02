Translink to roll out contactless ticketing for Northern Ireland

The move intents to increase in the number of people using public transport and is part of a GBP 45m (USD 60m) investment by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Parkeon, a transportation and parking solutions provider, has been awarded the contract to design and deliver the new ticketing system. Implementation is expected to start in 2018 with the new Bus Rapid Transit System. Contactless payments for Metro and Ulsterbus services are slated for the following year.

The current ticketing system was introduced in 2016 and serves around 80 million passenger journeys every year. This programme will deliver a modern, efficient and convenient ticketing system that will benefit passengers and lead to greater efficiencies, said some of the company’s representatives and therefore will improve the passenger experience.