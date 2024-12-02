TransLink to introduce mobile wallet payments option

In order to prepare for the new payment option, called “Tap to Pay,” the transit authority has launched a public awareness campaign aimed at reminding people to tap their Compass card rather than their wallet, purse or phone case when using transit.

The goal is to prevent “card clash” which could result in the wrong method of payment being charged if, for instance, users have their Compass card and contactless credit cards in their wallet. There is no danger of multiple cards being charged for a fare. Contactless Visa and Mastercard will be accepted, along with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay digital wallets.

The new payment option is intended to make payment easier for tourists and infrequent transit users. There is also an incentive to continue using Compass cards; those using credit cards or mobile payment will be charged the full “cash” fare as opposed to the discounted Compass fare.