TransFirst selects EMV application from Ingenico

EMV is the global standard for credit and debit payment cards based on chip card technology. Globally issuers are including chips in bank cards and merchants are moving to EMV-compliant terminals to increase security and reduce fraud resulting from counterfeit, lost and stolen cards.

A driving force for change is the Payment Card Industry (PCI) liability shift, which takes place on October 1, 2015, that directly affects acquirers, issuers and merchants. By this date, the party — either the issuer or merchant — that does not support EMV, assumes liability for counterfeit card transactions.

A provider of transaction processing services and payment enabling technologies, TransFirst offers products and services designed with financial institution, independent sales organization, healthcare, e-commerce, government and merchant customers needs in mind.

Ingenico Group is a global provider of solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the worlds largest payment acceptance network, the company delivers payment solutions with a local, national and international scope.