TransFirst provides payment services to Time Warner Cable customers

Under the agreement, TransFirst will offer its payment and credit card processing services, including point-of-sale (POS) systems, desktop processing, online credit card processing, website-based virtual terminals and mobile solutions to Time Warner Cable Business Class subscribers through the cable company’s PerkZone customer perks program.

TransFirst offers products and services designed for financial institution, independent sales organisation, healthcare, ecommerce, government and merchant customers.

Time Warner Cable provides cable television, internet and telephone service that connects more than 15 million customers in the US to entertainment, information and each other.