TransFirst enters agreement with InvisiCorp

The companies are working together to integrate the InvisiPay product into Transaction Express, TransFirst’s payment gateway.

TransFirst offers products and services designed for financial institution, independent sales organisation, healthcare, ecommerce, government and merchant customers.

InvisiPay gives merchants and marketers a targeted channel to reach consumers with offers and rewards. InvisiPay can power marketer promotions, while not personally identifying consumers.

In recent news, TransFirst and Ability Commerce, a direct commerce retail systems provider, entered an agreement to provide a processing solution.