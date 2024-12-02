TransFirst and NIADA enter new payment agreement

The agreement to provide processing solutions to NIADA members has now become exclusive, with TransFirst providing the same level of service plus additional enhancements including a suite of credit card processing services, American Express Card transactions at the same rate as other payment cards, and payment processing software and equipment.

TransFirst offers products and services designed for financial institution, independent sales organisation, healthcare, ecommerce, government and merchant customers.

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA), has represented the used motor vehicle industry since 1946. NIADA is the industrys legislative representative for protecting dealer and consumer interests.