TransFirst and Endurance International Group team up for payment processing

Under the agreement, Endurance will provide its customers with access to a merchant acquiring solution from TransFirst, including a one-stop solution for both ecommerce businesses and traditional offline, brick-and-mortar retail businesses. Endurance will also market TransFirst as the provider for payment card acceptance for its more than 3.5 million customers.

As part of the alliance, TransFirst will provide Endurance subscribers with a web-based virtual application and onboarding process, the online payment gateway Transaction Express and TransFreedom.

TransFirst is a provider of transaction processing services and payment enabling technologies. TransFirst offers products and services designed with financial institution, independent sales organization, healthcare, ecommerce, government and merchant customers’ needs in mind.

Endurance International Group is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online. Endurance provides a suite of over 150 products and services that includes web presence and mobile sites, email and ecommerce solutions, as well as more advanced offerings, such as SEO services, scalable computing, security, storage and backup, online marketing and productivity solutions.