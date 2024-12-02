TransFirst and Benetrends Financial announce new sales partnership

Under the terms of their multi-year agreement, TransFirsts suite of payment processing solutions will be made available to Benetrends Financials clients, including credit and debit card, mobile, ACH, recurring billing and Transaction Express, TransFirsts Web-based electronic payment gateway.

TransFirst offers products and services designed with financial institution, independent sales organisation, healthcare, ecommerce, integrated partners, government and merchant customers needs in mind. By collaborating with our customers and utilizing strong industry knowledge,