The platform is designed to improve sending and receiving money and managing payouts and pay-ins globally. It is optimised by AI-driven routing and over 70 backend integrations, supporting more than 250 local payment methods such as PayNow, FPX, and GrabPay.











International transactions made simple

TransFi is a crypto on-ramp and off-ramp solutions provider focused on emerging markets with the widest coverage of native payment methods in addition to cards and bank transfers with a very high conversion rate, supports local currencies, local ID, and local languages, offering easy user experience with low entry barrier and at the lowest processing fees. The company is currently live in over 100 countries for credit and debit cards and another 100+ payment methods in local currencies.

Based in the US, TransFi aims to actively integrate all major payment methods in the Eurozone region, as well as enable Web3 access for the next billion users around the globe with a deep focus on emerging markets like Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

BizPay aims to offer users real-time foreign exchange rates and no hidden fees, according to the company. The product features automated transaction checks, standardised error codes, and adherence to international and local regulatory requirements.

By leveraging BizPay, businesses can convert held balances into more than 40 fiat currencies and 80 digital assets through a simple, user-friendly interface. The platform delivers unified visibility into global transactions and supports integration with existing systems. This allows for configurable workflows and scalable operations.

The solution consolidated various payment services into one platform, offering an alternative to simplify multiple vendors and legal frameworks. TransFi’s existing global network encompasses over 85 markets and provides card support in 173 markets with the integration of Open Banking and real-time payment networks through a single API.