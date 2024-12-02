TransferWise teams with Dutch digital bank bunq

Bunq announced that it is integrating with TransferWise’s API to enable its customers to send money in up to 15 different currencies directly from the bunq app.

Bunq users will get access to exchange rates, TransferWise’s fees, and “fast transfer” speeds – the latter courtesy of the instant SEPA payment system that shortens the time it takes EUR to GBR transfers, for example, from days to minutes.

Bunq is the second challenger bank that TransferWise has teamed up with this year. In June 2018, the company partnered with Monzo, powering international money transfers for the digital bank’s customers.

And just weeks before announcing the Monzo partnership, TransferWise reported that it was working with Groupe BPCE, providing money transfer services to the French banking group’s 15 million retail customers.

This summer, TransferWise announced the opening of an office in Hong Kong as part of its expansion into Asia.