TransferWise raises USD 280 mln to expand into ACAP

Notable parties that have participated in the round include Sapphire Ventures, Mitsui & Co, World Innovation Lab, Richard Branson, Andreessen Horowitz, and Baillie Gifford.

Founded out of London in 2010, TransferWise offers a peer-to-peer (P2P) international money transfer service. The company has revealed plans to expand in Asia-Pacific before and has also launched a “borderless bank account” that allows businesses to store money in different currencies. The company is also planning a consumer-focused borderless account and card for Europe in 2018.

TransferWise says that it has been profitable since early 2017 and now claims that it serves more than two million customers across 42 countries. The company currently has 800 employees in key hubs around the world, including London, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney.