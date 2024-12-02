TransferWise offers Borderless account service in Canada

A few weeks earlier, the company added Apple Pay to the list of options its users may leverage to move money around the world.

Borderless account is designed to help small businesses manage money internationally. Also, small businesses can pay invoices, convert currency, and receive payments in multiple currencies easily.

Canadian businesses using Borderless account will also be able to open accounts to pay and get paid as if they were a local business in that country, hold and manage balances in 27 currencies – saving money on unnecessary conversions.

They also can save on maintenance fees as there are no set up fees or monthly charges and it costs nothing to receive payments. Last but not least, they can avoid exchange rate markups when moving money across currencies.