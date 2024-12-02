TransferWise launches debit card in the US that can be used abroad

The debit card is aimed for consumers who travel, shop, or send money internationally, freelancers working for overseas companies, and small business owners who pay international suppliers. A business card is expected to be launched as well later in 2019.

The company charges anywhere from 0.45% to 3% to convert currencies and 0.2% to add money to an account via direct debit. There are no other fees. Customers get free international bank details for the UK, the US, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, which means unique account and routing numbers.

In 2018, money transfer service TransferWise has launched its borderless account and debit Mastercard to Ireland.