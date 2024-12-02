TransferWise brokers deal with Facebook to help users send money globally

TransferWises chatbot enables customers to send money to friends and family to and from the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and Europe from Facebook Messenger. It can also be used to set up exchange rate alerts.

Facebook already allows its users to send money domestically in the US via its Messenger app, but has not yet launched similar services internationally. TransferWise service will be the first to enable international money transfers entirely within Messenger.

While the TransferWise chatbot is now only available in Facebook Messenger it can be adapted to work with other chat services.