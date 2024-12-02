Transferwise and Starling Bank investor seeks GBP 50 mln fundraise

Since its initial public offering (IPO) in November 2018 the fund has deployed nearly 85% of its cash into six assets with a heavily tilt towards fintech and alternative finance. The six investments to date comprise TransferWise (USD 22 mln), Secret Escapes (GBP 13 mln), The Hut Group (GBP 9.5 mln), Graphcore (GBP 25 mln), Growth Street (GBP 5 mln) and Starling Bank (GBP 19 mln).

Merian Chrysalis’ investment manager is currently looking at eight new potential portfolio additions across a number of sectors including fintech and reviewing over 50 high-growth potential investments.

Merian Chrysalis Investment operates as an investment management company. The company focuses on equities, fixed income, and debt portfolios. Merian Chrysalis Investment also offers financial advisory services. Merian Chrysalis Investment serves clients worldwide.