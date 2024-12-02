TransferTo, Sentbe partner for real-time money transfers

The companies benefit from a recent easing in regulations by the South Korean government which allows non-banks, such as fintech companies and money transfer operators, to offer international money transfer services.

TransferTo is a Singapore-based digital payments company that provides services for emerging markets since 2005. Their alternative digital payment solution streamlines the connection to digital wallets, bank accounts and cash pick up networks.

Earlier in November 2018, TransferTo was selected by Grab to enable real-time earnings payouts for Grab drivers using their GrabPay account.