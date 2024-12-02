TransferTo rebrands as two separate companies – Thunes and DT One

The two new companies will have different brands, identities, and logos. The rebrand is effective immediately.

DT One will take over the company’s rewards and mobile top-up business launched in 2005, while Thunes will retain the cross-border payments operations, started in 2016. Both businesses have been showing growth, which was the main reason for the split – so that each company can focus on expanding its core operations.

Thunes will focus its efforts on providing streamlined interoperability between diverse payment systems and supplying payment solutions for emerging economies. DT One will continue to focus on building data-driven mobile solutions to enable more people worldwide to have upgraded access to digital communications.