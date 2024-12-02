TransferTo, MallforAfrica to connect Africa to the global ecommerce

As an ecommerce platform, MallforAfrica provides shoppers with online access to retailers, including eBay, Net-a-Porter, Macy’s and Ralph Lauren, managing every aspect of the order and return cycle. Goods and services can be purchased through mobile wallets, offering an alternative to credit cards payments in countries where banking services penetration is low.

The first phase of the rollout of this partnership will target online shoppers living in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda.

TransferTo is a cross-border mobile payments network that interconnects financial institutions and mobile operators globally. The company provides a global compliance framework for all relevant regulatory requirements, enabling businesses in more than 100 countries to offer real-time Mobile Money and Airtime transfer services to their customers.