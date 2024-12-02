TransferTo integrates paysafecard payment with Safemoni

Safemoni allows users to top up prepaid mobile phones anywhere in the world in real time. Topping up prepaid credit on mobile phones worldwide is simpler using paysafecard’s services in TransferTo’s Safemoni mobile app, which was created with Switzerland’s SweePay.

Prepaid credit can be sent within and from the UK to over 100 countries worldwide, including China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Spain, Brazil, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Turkey, the USA and Dominican Republic. A total of 400 mobile network providers from the TransferTo network support the service.

With paysafecard customers pay online at thousands of online shops by simply entering the 16-digit paysafecard PIN. In the UK paysafecard vouchers are available in the amounts of 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 GBP.