TransferMate partners with Wells Fargo for B2B payments

Global Invoice ConnectSM provides electronic bill presentment in USD or in customers’ local currency. TransferMate collects funds from customers located in over 50 countries around the world through a local funds transfer in customers’ local currency. Global Invoice ConnectSM helps reduce a business’ expenses, and improves its cash flow by ensuring receipt of the full invoiced amount and receiving funds faster and at a lower cost than a traditional international wire, the company says.

Global Invoice ConnectSM streamlines the receivables process and reduces administrative overhead by automatically matching the payment received to the invoiced amount, thereby eliminating manual reconciliation.

TransferMate secures competitive exchange rates, limits bank fees and provides its clients with fast payment services. TransferMate’s B2B technology platform integrates with a range of enterprise software systems, including cloud accounting platforms.