TransferMate launches Global Receivables for cross-border payments

TransferMate is a B2B payments technology provider which enables companies to send and receive payments. Their technology integrates with global accounting softwares such as Quickbooks, SAP, and Xero eliminating payment administration for finance teams.

Global Receivables is suited for businesses with large volumes of receivables in foreign and domestic currencies. This is because Global Receivables automates the process and frees up expensive resources, allowing accounting departments to focus on more important tasks.

This solution allows clients to bill and collect overseas payments from thousands of customers in seconds, making is easier to receive cross border payments all within TransferMate’s Global Payments platform.