Transfermate launches API for cross-border B2B payments

The TransferMate API allows businesses to integrate payments technology with their current systems. With the ability to securely embed same-day, cross-border payments in 162 countries and 134 currencies directly into treasury, accounts payable or ERP systems, the TransferMate API can reportedly handle thousands of payments at once, reducing administrative workload and saving businesses time and money.

The tool adds this to the list of solutions that have been appearing on the landscape during the past 12 months, including the BCT-based IBM World Wire, Ripple, JP Morgan’s IIN, expansion of Swift gpi, Visa B2B Connect, and various gig economy driven solutions that provide cross-border account based disbursements (or pickup).