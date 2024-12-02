TransferMate announces partnership with Accountsiq

AccountsIQ’s clients include Web Summit, Gaelectric, Nuritas and Altratech. TransferMate’s integration with AccountsIQ software streamlines making an FX payment, right inside the Accounts IQ platform. This provides a preferential exchange rate and lower fees than a traditional bank along with time savings for accounts teams. A key driver of TransferMate’s growth is deep strategic partnerships with accountancy software providers.

AccountsIQ provides accounting, consolidation, and business Intelligence in one powerful solution. The online accounting platform is delivered as a fully hosted Software-as-a-Service offering which cuts costs, informs decision-making, also offering enterprise-level functionality.