TransferGo to roll out cryptocurrency trading facility

The new facility will enable customers to invest in cryptocurrencies within the familiar environment of the TransferGo user experience. In addition, the company will provide customer service support that operates in seven languages and is available on phone, email and through Facebook, to provide information and guide their clients through the process of buying and selling.

The new trading facility is available in the Android and iOS version of the TransferGo app, the KYC and AML policies are the same as for the remittance services making it as transparent and safe.

The company has more than 650,000 users and has completed USD 1 billion in money flow. It streamlines Pan-European money transfers, which reach the destination within 30 minutes.