TransferGo taps Onfido for onboarding

With more than 650,000 users and adding 1,000 new customers a day, TransferGo will use Onfido’s machine learning-based technology as it brings new users to its platform during its expansion plans.

Via their partnership, TransferGo’s users need to take a selfie and present a photo of their identity document.

Onfido’s technology compares the two images to ensure they are identical, and cross-references the customer’s identity against international sanctions and watch lists.

Onfido partnered with Claim Technology earlier this month and, last month, teamed up with LendInvest to help the company’s due diligence process.

Onfido also announced recently that it would secure drivers for India’s largest ride share company, Zoomcar.

Additional partnerships forged this year include agreements with HBUS, the partner of cryptocurrency exchange, Huobi; as well as with P2P ride sharing company, Snappcar, and Bitcoin exchange, Bitstamp.

Onfido has raised USD 60.3 million in funding. The company’s investors include Idinvest Partners (acquired by Eurazeo), Wellington Partners, and Crane Venture Partners.