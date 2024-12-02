TransferGo secures USD 17.6 mln in Series B funding

The latest round, which includes investments from May, was led by Vostok Emerging Finance and Hard Yaka, with participation from Revo Capital, U-Start Club, and Practica Capital.

TransferGo calls itself an international money transfer company for migrant workers who want to send money back to their families without paying excessive bank fees.

The companies explains that users can transfer money abroad using its digital account-to-account business model, which means that money does not have to leave the country as funds are paid in and out locally.