TransferGo raises USD 17.5 mln in series B funding

The round has been carried out in two tranches, with the first capital injection taking place in May 2018. The company has also closed a crowdfunding campaign on the Seedrs platform which surpassed its fundraising target with over 1,000 investors participating.

In October 2018, TransferGo launched a free international money transfer service, a service with no transaction fee and no mark up on exchange rates, which allows customers to transfer money around the world at no cost.

According to the press release, the company has a growing customer base of 833,000 users and continues to add more than 1,000 new customers per day. It currently operates in 47 countries around the world and has offices in London, Vilnius, Berlin, Warsaw and Istanbul.