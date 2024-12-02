TransferGo adds cryptocurrency trading to its platform

The UK-based fintech says it is the first remittance company in the world to offer a cryptocurrency trading facility. TransferGo is starting with executing trades of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin - all on their mobile App.

The crypto trading platform is available on both Android and iOS using the same KYC and AML policies that are incorporated into their remittance services. TransferGo also supports 7 different languages to help cater to their diverse clientele.

The company says they have over 650,000 users and are growing 100% year over year with around 1,000 new customers added each day. In total, TransferGo says they have completed USD 1 billion in transfers.

They also add that they are the only pan-European money transfer company that can guarantee your money will reach its destination within 30 minutes.