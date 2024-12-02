TransFast, Yes Bank release instant bank deposits for money transfers to India

This service operates via the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) core platform,called Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) which integrates international money transfer capabilities. TransFast customers can thus make instant deposits, both online at TRANSFAST.com and at agent locations to Indian banks from the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

TransFast, an international money transfer and payments company in the USD 436 billion annual global remittance industry, operates a proprietary network of over 200,000 payment points across more than 100 countries in the Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa.

The company has brought to market products such as international instant bank deposits - enabling customers to send money to recipient bank accounts. TransFast, licensed in over 50 jurisdictions around the world including US, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Africa, is headquartered the US.

Yes Bank, an Indian private-sector bank, was founded by Rana Kapoor and its management team, in order to provide banking and financial solutions to its customers.