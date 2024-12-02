Transfast teams up with Uber to launch Free Ride Promotion

Transfast will offer its customers sending funds to the 12 participating nations the opportunity to receive a free ride, and to offer their recipient a complimentary ride, courtesy of Uber. Senders and recipients must be first-time Uber riders. The promotion runs until November 30. Countries included are India, Nigeria, the Philippines, UAE, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, China, Vietnam, Canada and the US.

The promotion enables recipients of Transfast money transfers to try Uber and enjoy some of the innovative services that Uber has been providing in many of the nations included in the promotion.