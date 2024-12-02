TransFast releases money transfer service

With this new service, TransFast enables customers from the Americas, Europe, and Asia to make deposits whether online at TransFast.com or in person at agent locations, to Mexico.

The launch of the service builds on TransFasts pioneering deposit capabilities first launched to the Philippines in 2009 and expanded to India in July 2014.

TransFast operates a proprietary network of over 200,000 payment points across more than 100 countries in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Africa. TransFast, licensed in over 50 jurisdictions around the world including US, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Africa and is headquartered in the US.