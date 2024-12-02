TransFast launches iOS mobile app for money transfers

Features of TransFasts mobile App include among others ‘scan ID’ and ‘scan card,’ and Apples Touch ID.

Using the app, people can sign up and send money to what will soon be over 100 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Recipients can get money deposited into their bank accounts, or pick up cash at any one of TransFasts 200,000 agent locations worldwide.

New customers can set up a TransFast account from the app, by clicking the create an account button and completing the process, and can begin transferring money. There is no need for new customers to use their desktop connection to sign up or to send money. Current transfast.com customers will find their past transactions synched to their account on the app and the TransFast website. An Android app will be launched in the coming weeks.