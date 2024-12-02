Live in Canada and with plans to expand into the UK, the collaboration aims to improve global payment method availability across B2B, B2C, and BNPL use cases. By leveraging Thredd’s global issuance capabilities, Transcard can offer localised payment experiences at scale, accelerating its entry into new markets with virtual card offerings.











Accelerating global expansion

Transcard offers global payment orchestration solutions for banks, fintechs, SMEs, and businesses of all sizes. Its embedded payment solutions aim to allow simple transactions, collaboration, and quick data sharing worldwide. The company’s solutions combine multi-rail features, embedded workflows, system of record integration, reconciliation, and bank-grade security to support B2B and B2C payments. Meanwhile, Thredd is a NextGen payment processing provider for firms looking to modernise their payment offerings globally.

Transcard mentions that many of its international clients demand the same end-user experience as the company offers in the US. Thredd’s partner network allows the Transcard to increase the number of payment methods available as it enters new markets while staying compliant with local and international regulatory requirements and industry standards.

Businesses can issue virtual cards for supplier payments, employee reimbursements, and gig economy payouts, while consumers can take advantage of faster disbursements and more flexible payment options. In BNPL scenarios, virtual cards enable instant financing and simple settlement.

The SMART Suite platform is designed to support various payment methods while offering more options for users, including recipients. It delivers a convenient payment experience and enables users across multiple industries to collaborate and share payment information securely and efficiently.

The new platform integrates into a user’s ERP or core system, connecting with existing bank accounts, supporting payment orchestration for businesses of all sizes. Capabilities include disbursements, receivables, A2A payments, cross-border payments, AI-insights, and supply chain financing.