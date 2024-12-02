Transbank selects AEVI to transform the in-store checkout experience for merchants in Chile

Founded as a credit card processing intermediary in Chile, Transbank has led the development of digital payments for almost 30 years. Transbank was chartered as the single merchant acquirer and card issuer for Chilean banks and has a critical role in the Chilean economy, responsible for the country’s electronic payments network, serving banks with approximately 170,000 merchants.

AEVI’s platform delivers payments services, devices and value-added applications. It combines the talents of value-added app developers and hardware vendors onto a single platform and manages the complexity of device certification, management and integration of multiple software applications for its customers.

The strategic collaboration with AEVI allows Transbank to open an ecosystem for startups and facilitate integration between different developers’ solution. This means Transbank’s channel partners can integrate payments and value-added services for its merchants. These value-added services allow merchants to manage their businesses better, simplify daily operations, and increase interaction and loyalty with their clients to improve the shopping experience.

With this collaboration, Transbank will initially provide smart payment devices with both a point-of-sale app and a loyalty app. Merchants will be able to better manage sales and provide digital loyalty programs.

The pilot for this new solution will commence November 20th 2019 and will begin with 10 merchants primarily in the restaurant industry in the capital city, Santiago. The companies are aiming for a soft launch by the end of January 2020. Subsequently, Transbank will bring to market specific solution sets of apps and services to suit the needs and enhance the checkout experience of specific merchant types.