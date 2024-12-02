Transactility launches jPOS 3 with ISO 20022 support





Following this announcement, the upgrade will introduce ISO 20022 compatibility, improved performance, and optimised observability features, aiming to improve and modernise the global card payments infrastructure.

The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Transactility’s jPOS3 launch

According to the official press release, the jPOS solution was developed in order to power critical transaction systems and improve the overall experience of customers. With the launch of jPOS 3, Transactility aims to align its framework with modern financial messaging standards, adding support for ISO 20022, as well as enabling payment players to transition toward real-time and instant payments while relying on the same secure jPOS ecosystem as well.

Furthermore, the update is set to deliver a significant performance boost. Institutions upgrading to jPOS 3 will have the possibility to expect up to 20,000 transactions per second, achievable even on standard hardware. These performance features are currently complemented by system scalability and observability improvements, making jPOS 3 an optimised solution for high-volume, latency-sensitive payment networks.

jPOS 3 was developed on the latest Java technology stack and is expected to introduce new capabilities, including structured logging and real-time metric tracking, streamlining regulatory compliance, and improving fault detection. In addition, engineering teams can rapidly implement and customise payment systems with the use of full source code transparency, significantly reducing development time and vendor dependencies.

Through its products, the jPTS and jCard, jPOS 3 will enable efficient connectivity between all transaction participants. Whether managing issuing, acquiring, or switching operations, the product will offer fast and more reliable performance at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.