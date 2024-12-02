Tramonex selects Saxo Payments for cross border transfers

As part of Tramonex’s vision to offer a new way of managing international cash flows, the company has joined the Saxo Payments Banking Circle, and is now able to offer its clients individual, physical and virtual accounts with their own unique International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs).

Tramonex previously offered its clients’ accounts from Tier 1 and 2 international banks. But, responding to the changing global marketplace, the business wanted to be able to offer an upgraded service.

