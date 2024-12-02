Traetelo partners DHL Express for ecommerce expansion in LATAM region

Via the partnership, Latin American customers can purchase US products on the Traetelo online platform. Moreover, customers will be offered next-day services and exports and Import Express for return shipments.

There will also be real-time tracking on shipments with DHL Proview and around the clock real-time invoice management.

Brazil has been the region’s most common ecommerce market but now sales have grown by 200% year-on-year in top markets of Chile, Venezuela and Peru.

Nearly 80% of Traetelo sales are US goods and it has already sold about USD 34 million (GBP 20 million) worth of merchandise online since 2010.

Federico Torres, Traetelo`s CEO, informs that the company’s services are mainly aimed at lower-income consumers in the Spanish-speaking Latin America who don’t have credit cards and first time internet buyers interested in US products.

In Latin America, 20% of the population have credit cards and 60% of customers prefer to use cash.