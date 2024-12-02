Trading platform Infinox unveils free sentiment analysis tool

The tool tracks more than five million data sources from around the world to build up a picture of market attitudes towards currencies, commodities, equity indices, and cryptocurrencies. The technology uses AI to ingest and analyse news stories, company announcements and social media posts – and gives investors a snapshot of market sentiment which doesn’t just reflect price movements, but can be used to anticipate them too.

Infinox adds that the tool is powered by separate data sources curated on its behalf by Dow Jones. Company officials also stated that such insights can give investors a decisive edge, but previously the prohibitive cost of the AI used to power sentiment analysis tools meant they were beyond the reach of all but the wealthiest fund managers and trading desks