Trading platform CoinFLEX launches its own cryptocurrency

The adding of FLEX Coin aims to reward early accepters of the CoinFLEX platform. Customers can use the tokens to counterbalance the cost of trading fees incurred during the previous day. Also, they would get the day to day payouts of FLEX Coin based on the capacity they trade on the exchange, comparative to the entire volume dealt on CoinFLEX daily.

The company’s goal is to offer a safe worldwide cryptocurrency futures exchange, and to present a stablecoin-to- stablecoin futures product, along with increasing prospects for comfortable interchange. The choice to facilitate a natural cryptocurrency to pair with its conversation was made to award present customers for their faithfulness.