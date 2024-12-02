Tradeshift to roll out virtual travel assistant for the enterprise

Go gives users at mid-sized companies an easier way to buy, while providing finance teams with the transparency and control they need for better spend management. Go also comes with a travel booking “skill,” enabled by Tradeshift’s recent acquisition of Hyper Travel, a chat-based travel assistant app.

More than that, Go also overcomes common problems that have long plagued mid-sized businesses, including time-consuming credit card reconciliations, credit card fraud, and the inability to efficiently process transactions. In fact, lack of resources can slow down the overall process and stifle an employee’s ability to get what they need, when they need it.

Traditional solutions geared to address these challenges typically create more processes and bureaucracy than is necessary for smaller companies, and only allow for spend analysis after the buying is done. Employees using these solutions are still tasked with juggling department credit cards, managing expense reports, and chasing reimbursement. Go breaks this cycle.

Accessible via a web browser, mobile app, or email, users can ask the assistant for approval to buy products such as office supplies. Once approved, the user completes the purchase with a virtual credit card that bills against an existing corporate credit card. The employee never sees the corporate credit card number, thus reducing the risk of fraud.

Go’s analytics dashboard tracks individual transactions that include buyers, approvers, and department codes, and sends email alerts to finance teams when abnormal spending patterns are detected or budget limitations are exceeded.

The Go Assistant can also book work trips by finding and suggesting flights, rental cars, and other details simply and easily through the chat interface. A user may even store travel preferences, which the Go Assistant remembers and applies.

In addition, Tradeshift plans to rapidly expand Go’s skillset from travel booking to encompass a large range of specialized tasks, including legal, logistics and consulting.

