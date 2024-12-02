Tradeshift partners with Transfermate on commercial cross-border payments

This new integration makes it easier for global commercial buyers and sellers to digitally connect along every transaction phase. The new solution automates same-day cross-border payment services from commercial transactions anywhere in the world more accurately and with lower fees than traditional correspondent banks.

Seamless integration of the TransferMate app eliminates complexity, improves speed, transparency, and reconciliation while also saving time by enabling Tradeshift customers to complete all last-mile cross-border payment transfers within the Tradeshift platform.

This TransferMate offering has also attracted major strategic investments from digital banks such as ING Group and Allied Irish Bank, who invested EUR 51 million in 2018 and also partner with TransferMate to enhance the bank’s capabilities to provide their B2B customers with a seamless cross-border payments solution.