Tradeshift, BuyerQuest to deliver procurement and e-payables

BuyerQuest is joining the Tradeshift platform as an app partner, aiming to reduce procurement process friction, and drive contract compliance.

The addition of the BuyerQuest e-procurement app provides Tradeshift Platform users with access to the a procurement tool for spend management. BuyerQuest integrates with Tradeshift by way of the the Tradeshift Link integration connectors, taking advantage of Tradeshift’s earlier acquisition of Babelway.

The addition of BuyerQuest’s e-procurement app on the Tradeshift platform is one of several in recent months, including apps for global payments from Transfermate, supply chain management from Quyntess, financial risk management from Coface, international freight from Freightos, and supply chain risk from FRDM. As the platform continues to grow, customers have the tools and solutions they need to ensure enhanced business agility while understanding their entire supply chain.