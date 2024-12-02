Tradelink, Daon to deploy biometrics solution for Dah Sing Bank

This is one of the mobile biometric authentication solutions Tradelink and Daon have developed for financial institutions since launching its first solution for a major bank in Hong Kong in 2016.

The solution deployed for DSB was created in collaboration with Daon, a company developing biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. The solution provides alternative means for DSB’s customers to access their banking services using fingerprint or facial recognition.

Daons IdentityX platform offers FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) capabilities that support different biological attributes for authentication to also include voice, behavioral and palm, as well as digital onboarding functionalities.

Tradelink plans to extend its business outreach to security companies where there is also a high demand for biometric authentication solutions to comply with the local regulatory authority’s requirements.