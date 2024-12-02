trade.io partners SelfKey to streamline registration for crypto exchange

According to trade.io, the company polled its community and found that investors want its crypto exchange to have an easy registration system. This includes no security and back office delays.

To cope with this, traders can upload their know your customer (KYC) details to the SelfKey platform. This includes documents such as passports, government-issued identification cards and bills that can be used to verify your identity.

SelfKey is an identity system based on blockchain that allows individuals and companies to control their digital identity. The platform provides traders with the ability to manage their cryptocurrency portfolio and onboard onto financial, immigration and cryptocurrency services.

Once the information is uploaded on the platform, SelfKey will verify the user identity. Following this, with the consent of investors, it will reuse this information to automatically fill forms and upload copies of documents to the trade.io exchange.

In addition, trade.io is also planning to list the SelfKey Token (KEY) on its upcoming exchange.