trade.io launches credit card funding method, by partnering with Simplex

The solution will support the purchase of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) with USD or EUR, however more coins and currencies will be added for purchase at a later stage.

The aim of this partnership is to provide a regulated and secure framework through which trade.io’s client base can invest or trade in cryptocurrencies. In this way, trade.io provides investors of traditional financial instruments with support to access the cryptocurrency industry.