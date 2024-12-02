Trade Me acquires credit card processor Paystation

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of September 2014, and included two related companies, web developer Face and server hosting unit Netspace Services.

Paystation is an online payment processing service that provides merchants with solution to allow their customers to pay online by credit card. The company also offers services for mail order/telephone mail order (MOTO) payments, batch processing and call center integration.

Trade me is an online marketplace and classified advertising platform in New Zealand. This spans from auctions to fixed-priced sales for new and used goods, with automotive, real estate and employment businesses.