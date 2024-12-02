Trade Ledger launches cloud technology for invoice finance providers

The solution is designed to help financial institutions adopt state-of-the-art technology without having to make major infrastructure changes or commit significant IT investment.

The new cloud-based platform, which can be delivered in as little as eight weeks, is the first in a range of preconfigured lending solutions delivered ‘as-a-Service’ as part of Trade Ledger’s global enterprise technology, focused on driving digital transformation for incumbent commercial banks and specialist business lenders. Trade Ledger already has agreements in place for the platform to boost the lending operations of commercial finance providers in Australia, Europe and Asia.

Trade Ledger provides API-based LaaS (Lending-as-a-Service) platform built specifically for Open Banking. Trade Ledger specialises in what it calls ‘auto-assisted decisioning’ which augments the traditional relationship-based credit process with new digital data, advanced workflow approvals, centralised messaging, role-based task management and integrated document management.