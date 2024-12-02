Trade finance provider Stenn closes USD 200 mln funding with Natixis

Founded in 2015, Stenn is already a provider of alternative finance, aiming to address the USD 1.5 trillion ‘trade finance gap’ that the International Chamber of Commerce says demonstrates the potential that exists to make trade more inclusive. Stenn provides financing to global importers and exporters who are underserved by the traditional banking industry, helping to unlock capital in the supply chain.

Stenn is already present in over 70 countries across the globe, aiming to expand to 120. The funding opens up additional global growth opportunities for the business, enabling it to provide a greater number of suppliers and buyers with access to working capital at an even faster and more agile rate than the traditional banking sector.